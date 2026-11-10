Parsons was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Parsons' move to join the big club could be an indicator that Linus Ullmark, who was activated from injured reserve Sunday, might not be ready to hit the ice. Regardless of the reasoning, the 21-year-old Parsons has been excellent for AHL Belleville this season, where he's posted a 4-3-1 record, a 2.64 GAA and a .916 save percentage over eight appearances. There's a chance that Parsons could be backing up Samuel Ersson in Tuesday's clash against the Capitals.