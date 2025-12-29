Merilainen will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Monday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Merilainen has gone 1-5-0 in his last six appearances while allowing 18 goals on 147 shots. He has a 4-6-0 record with a 3.43 GAA and an .874 save percentage through 10 outings this season. After being recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday, Hunter Shepard will be the backup goalie due to the absence of Linus Ullmark (personal). Columbus is tied for 20th in the league this year with 2.92 goals per game.