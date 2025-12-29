Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Facing Blue Jackets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merilainen will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Monday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
Merilainen has gone 1-5-0 in his last six appearances while allowing 18 goals on 147 shots. He has a 4-6-0 record with a 3.43 GAA and an .874 save percentage through 10 outings this season. After being recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday, Hunter Shepard will be the backup goalie due to the absence of Linus Ullmark (personal). Columbus is tied for 20th in the league this year with 2.92 goals per game.
More News
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Appears in relief•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Hangs on for fourth win•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Facing Blackhawks•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Can't tame Wild on Saturday•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Facing Wild•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Stuck with third straight loss•