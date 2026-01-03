Merilainen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Winnipeg on Saturday.

Merilainen is coming off a 26-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 win over Washington. He has posted a 5-7-0 record with a 3.46 GAA and an .872 save percentage across 12 appearances this campaign. The struggling Jets rank 22nd in the league with 2.87 goals per game this season.