Ullmark stopped 12 of 13 shots in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Capitals.

The Capitals had their worst offensive performance of the season by a wide margin, meaning Ullmark didn't have a lot of work in this game. Even if he had been busy, the Senators' offense provided enough support after scoring seven goals. Ullmark has won his last two starts and has stopped 34 of the 36 shots he's faced in that span. He'll aim to keep that positive run going against the Bruins on Monday, although it's uncertain if he'll get the start after being between the pipes in each of Ottawa's previous four contests.