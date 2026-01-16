Ullmark returned to practice Friday for the first time since he was granted a leave of absence Dec. 28, Graeme Nichols of The Hockey News reports.

Ullmark had a tough time in his only start after Christmas, allowing four goals on 14 shots before being pulled in the second stanza versus Toronto. Overall, Ullmark is 14-8-5 with a 2.95 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. The Senators have had problems between the pipes during Ullmark's absence and have fallen to 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings, seven points out of the second wild card. Ullmark could return as early as Sunday to the lineup. If he does so, look for James Reimer of Leevi Merilainen to return to AHL Belleville.