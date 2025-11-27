Ullmark stopped 32 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Ullmark allowed a goal in each period in regulation, but he was perfect in overtime and in the shootout to skate away with his third straight win. He's allowed no more than three goals in seven straight outings, going 4-1-2 in that span. For the season, the Swede is up to 9-5-4 with a 2.94 GAA and an .880 save percentage through 18 starts. The Senators' road trip continues in St. Louis on Friday.