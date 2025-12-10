Ullmark made 28 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.

The two teams traded goals all evening, but the Senators couldn't find an equalizer in the back half of the third period after Cody Glass had given the Devils the lead a final time. Ullmark has lost three of his last four starts, a skid that has seen the veteran netminder post a 3.58 GAA and .860 save percentage, but he still has a firm hold of the top job in the Ottawa crease ahead of Leevi Merilainen.