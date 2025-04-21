Ullmark stopped 18 of 24 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

The Maple Leafs scored three of their six goals on the power play, and that was the difference. Toronto was opportunistic, while Ottawa was unable to convert despite having a good volume of chances. Ullmark is one of few players on the Senators' roster with any playoff experience, but this was just his 11th postseason appearance. He'll likely start again Tuesday in Game 2, but any continued struggles could allow Anton Forsberg to get some action.