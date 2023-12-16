Chartier (upper body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Chartier suffered the injury during Friday's contest, so this move is presumably retroactive to that date. He's eligible to be activated next Saturday against Pittsburgh. In the meantime, the 27-year-old will miss Ottawa's next three contests, which might result in Jiri Smejkal, who was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday, drawing into the lineup. Chartier has a goal, two points, 18 hits and eight blocks in 25 appearances this year.