Harrington signed a professional tryout agreement with the Senators on Wednesday.

Harrington has made his fair share of NHL appearances during his career, but the 33-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2022-23 campaign and has played exclusively in the AHL across the past two seasons. He made 68 regular-season appearances with AHL Belleville last year and recorded three goals, 16 assists and 29 PIM. He'll have an opportunity to compete with the Senators during training camp ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, but he could have to settle for an AHL role once again.