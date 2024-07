Ottawa obtained Bourgault and Jake Chiasson from Edmonton on Monday in exchange for Roby Jarventie and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Bourgault produced eight goals and 20 points in 55 regular-season appearances for AHL Bakersfield in 2023-24. The 21-year-old forward hasn't seen any NHL action since being the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He will compete for a bottom-six spot with the Senators during training camp.