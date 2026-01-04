default-cbs-image
Wennberg signed a three-year, $18 million contract extension with San Jose on Sunday.

Wennberg has accounted for seven goals, 26 points, 47 shots on net and 52 blocked shots across 41 appearances this season. He has been a versatile middle-six forward for the organization since signing a two-year, $10 million deal with the Sharks in July of 2024.

