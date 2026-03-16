Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: No timeline for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Sunday that Wennberg (upper body) has no timeline for a return to the lineup, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Wennberg suffered his upper-body injury during Saturday's 4-2 win in Montreal. Igor Chernyshov is also dealing with an upper-body injury, so Pavol Regenda and Philipp Kurashev got back into the lineup in Sunday's 7-4 loss in Ottawa. The Sharks conclude their road trip Tuesday in Edmonton, so a more substantial update on Wennberg's status may not be available until the team returns to San Jose.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Best season in close to decade•
-
Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Tallies in high-scoring win•
-
Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Puts away goal•
-
Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Matches last year's goal total•
-
Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Strikes on power play•