default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wennberg (upper body) will be in the lineup versus the Capitals on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wennberg was labeled a game-time decision, but he'll avoid missing any game action after skipping Tuesday's practice. Wennberg will be alongside Adam Gaudette and William Eklund on the second line for Wednesday's contest.

More News