Sharks' Alexander Wennberg: Will avoid missing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wennberg (upper body) will be in the lineup versus the Capitals on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Wennberg was labeled a game-time decision, but he'll avoid missing any game action after skipping Tuesday's practice. Wennberg will be alongside Adam Gaudette and William Eklund on the second line for Wednesday's contest.
