Sahlin Wallenius is questionable for the Sharks' upcoming prospect showcase for an undisclosed reason, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Friday.

While the reason for Sahlin Wallenius' potential absence isn't yet clear, AHL San Jose head coach John McCarthy said that he doesn't believe that the 20-year-old's availability for the start of training camp will be impacted. Across 32 regular-season appearances with SHL Vaxjo last year, Sahlin Wallenius recorded three goals, 10 assists and 14 PIM.