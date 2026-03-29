Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Two points in Columbus
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Celebrini scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Both points came in the third period as the Sharks rallied from a 2-1 deficit. Celebrini shook off a brief scoring lull with the performance, having managed just two assists in his prior six games, and on the season the 19-year-old phenom has delivered 36 goals and 98 points in 71 contests. That puts him on the verge of becoming the first teenager since Sidney Crosby in 2006-07 to reach triple-digit points, and just the sixth in NHL history -- a list that also includes Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.
More News
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Continues to climb record lists•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Point streak reaches eight games•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Joins Crosby and Gretzky with mark•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Scores lone goal in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Puts away goal Friday•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Racks up four points in win•