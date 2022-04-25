Meier scored a goal on six shots, logged four hits, added four PIM and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Meier's tally came in the final second of regulation, forcing overtime. The Sharks then dealt their rivals another blow via Thomas Bordeleau's lone tally for the shootout win. Meier has racked up four goals and two assists in his last seven outings, giving him 35 tallies, 76 points, 315 shots on net, 159 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 74 games.