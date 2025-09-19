Desharnais (upper body) took part in Thursday's practice, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News, which suggests that he's healthy for the start of training camp.

Desharnais didn't play past March 27 due to the injury. He had three assists, 45 PIM, 87 hits and 83 blocks in 51 regular-season appearances between Vancouver, Pittsburgh and San Jose last year. Desharnais is in the mix for a spot on the Sharks' Opening Night roster.