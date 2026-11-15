Askarov stopped 27 of 32 shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Mammoth.

Askarov had an unimpressive performance, but the Sharks' offense lifted him up to his second win in his last three games. The 24-year-old netminder has allowed 22 goals on 175 shots over six starts in November, going 2-3-1 in that span. The mixed results aren't building a great case for him in fantasy, where he's a volume-based No. 3 option. He's at 6-8-1 on the year with a 3.23 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 15 starts. Expect Alex Nedeljkovic between the pipes for Sunday's home game versus the red-hot Predators.