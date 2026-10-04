Askarov stopped 31 of 35 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.

While it was another win, a troubling pattern has emerged in the third period. Askarov has allowed seven goals on 61 shots this year, and four of the tallies against him have come in the third, leading to overtime both times. Both Askarov and the team in front of him will need to improve when playing with a lead, but it shows resolve that they have managed to shake off the slip-ups. The Sharks will take the show on the road for the first time for the next two games, visiting Dallas on Monday and St. Louis on Thursday.