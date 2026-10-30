Askarov stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

It took a third-period comeback, but the Sharks were able to reward Askarov for a good performance. He's allowed just seven goals on 139 shots over his last four outings, so he's really unfortunate to be 2-2-0 in that span. Askarov has a 4-5-0 record, 3.01 GAA and .900 save percentage across nine outings on the year. He should continue to see most of the starts, though Alex Nedeljkovic has done a decent job over five appearances in the backup role. The Sharks' next game is a matinee at home versus the banged-up Senators on Saturday.