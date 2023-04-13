Marchment (knee) will be a game-time decision against the Blues on Thursday, per NHL.com.

If Marchment gets into the lineup it would be his first appearance since March 13 versus the Kraken, a stretch of 14 games on the shelf. In his previous five outings, the winger notched three goals and three assists. Despite the recent offensive outburst, Marchment is unlikely to be a top-end fantasy produce in the postseason, though he should be capable of chipping in periodically.