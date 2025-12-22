Bourque scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bourque ended a 10-game goal drought with the empty-netter. He had just two assists in that span. Bourque saw 15:48 of ice time Sunday, his most in a game since Nov. 26, and he was alongside Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson in a top-six role. Bourque has yet to receive ample minutes in a prominent spot in his career, so taking advantage of this opportunity, for however long it lasts, could help his offense take off. He's at five goals, 12 points, 61 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-5 rating over 37 appearances.