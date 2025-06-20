Bourque signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with Dallas on Friday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Bourque managed to play in 73 regular-season games during his rookie campaign in 2024-25, scoring 11 goals and adding 14 assists. He was selected in the opening round, 30th overall, in 2020 and is likely to be a middle-six forward for the Stars next season. Bourque was a healthy scratch on 15 occasions during the playoffs and was held off the scoresheet in the three games he managed to see action in.