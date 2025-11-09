Bourque produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period by redirecting a slick feed from Miro Heiskanen, before setting up Justin Hryckowian for a tally early in the third. It was Bourque's first multi-point performance of the season, and the 2020 first-round pick has two goals and five points through 15 games to begin the season while mainly skating in a bottom-six role.