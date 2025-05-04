Back notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Back helped out on the first of Mikko Rantanen's three goals, which sparked the Stars' third-period comeback. The 25-year-old Back has two assists over six outings in his first taste of playoff action. The fourth-liner has added one shot on net, three hits, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Back was bothered by an oblique injury earlier in the series, but when he feels well enough to play, he appears to be the preferred option for the last spot in the lineup over Mavrik Bourque. Both players could be out of luck once Jason Robertson (knee) is cleared to return.