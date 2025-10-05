Back didn't play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Avalanche due to an undisclosed injury, freelance beat writer Robert Tiffin reports.

Back's injury may prevent him from being in the Stars' Opening Night lineup Thursday versus the Jets. The 25-year-old forward is likely ticketed for a bottom-six role when healthy, though he may be an occasional healthy scratch. In any case, fantasy managers won't need to track his progress closely this season.