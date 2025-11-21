Back notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Back has two helpers over 10 outings in November, which corresponds with his return from an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old forward is a regular in the Stars' middle six and is building some chemistry on a line with fellow young forwards Mavrik Bourque and Justin Hryckowian. Back has three points, five shots on net, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 11 appearances.