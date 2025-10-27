Back scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Back missed eight games due to an undisclosed injury to begin the season. The 25-year-old slotted in on the Stars' fourth line and scored their first goal in Sunday's comeback win. Back is more of a defensive forward, and he had 16 points in 73 regular-season appearances as a rookie last year. Most fantasy managers can find more productive players on the waiver wire.