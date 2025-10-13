Back (undisclosed) has started skating but has yet to rejoin his teammates, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Monday.

Based on his absence from practice, Back should probably be expected to miss at least the Stars' next two matchups against the Wild and Canucks on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively -- though it could certainly be longer. Even once cleared to play, Back is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and could find himself scratched periodically in favor of Justin Hryckowian.