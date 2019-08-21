Ruutu will end his professional career by joining the Rangers as an Assistant Director of Player Development.

Ruutu hasn't played professionally since the 2016-17 season when he was overseas with Swiss club Davos HC. Prior to his return to Europe, the 2001 ninth-overall pick spent 12 years playing in the NHL for the Blackhawks, Hurricanes and Devils, in which he notched 148 goals and 198 assists in 735 contests.