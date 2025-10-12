Benak recorded four assists and three shots on goal in OHL Brantford's 8-5 win over Ottawa on Sunday.

Benak's first season in the OHL is off to a stellar start. He has three goals and 10 assists in six games, with four of those being multi-point efforts. A fourth-round pick of the Wild in 2025, the Czech forward is supremely talented despite a small frame. He'll likely need at least two more years of development, including some AHL time in the future, before he'll get a chance at the NHL level.