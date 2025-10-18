Benak registered a goal and five assists over two games as OHL Brantford swept Brampton on Friday and Saturday in a home-and-home set.

Benak has four games of at least three points in eight total appearances, racking up four goals and 15 assists in total. The 18-year-old center is showing a clear knack for playmaking, continuing his work from 2024-25 in the USHL when he had 17 goals and 42 assists in 56 regular-season games. Look for Benak to continue being a force for the Bulldogs this year.