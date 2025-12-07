Benak scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 7-2 win over North Bay on Saturday.

Benak has five points over his last five outings, though he's been held scoreless in three of those games. It's a little speed bump for one of the Bulldogs' top players this year, but it's nothing to be concerned about in the long run. He's at 15 goals, 43 points and a plus-20 rating over 26 appearances this season and looks to be developing well after being a fourth-round pick for the Wild back in June.