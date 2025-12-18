Jones was put on waivers by Minnesota on Thursday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Jones has no points, 15 shots and 47 hits in 19 appearances with the Wild this season. Normally, players put on waivers are reassigned to the minors if they go unclaimed, but that won't immediately happen in this case. Jones is still expected to remain with the team and play Thursday in Columbus, per Michael Russo of The Athletic. However, Jones clearing waivers gives the Wild the flexibility to send him to the minors later should they need to free a roster spot. Minnesota currently has Jonas Brodin (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Daemon Hunt (undisclosed), Jake Middleton (upper body) and Mats Zuccarello (upper body) all on injured reserve.