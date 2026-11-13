Yurov scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The goal went into an empty net. Yurov has seven goals, two assists, 13 hits, 12 blocked shots and 32 shots. His game is taking a strong step forward in his sophomore season. Yurov is on a near 30-goal pace, but more importantly, he has earned the trust of his coaches and is sent over the boards in the last minutes of play to preserve the lead. He could develop into a reliable two-way pivot in the Wild's middle six and be there for a long time.