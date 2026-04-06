Gustavsson stopped 18 of 22 shots on net in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Despite struggling in the third period, Gustavsson held on for Sunday's win to earn his seventh victory across his last 10 outings. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is up to a 28-13-6 record, a 2.59 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 48 outings this season. He's been a big factor for the Wild's success this season and should continue to garner the majority of opportunities between the pipes during Minnesota's push for the second seed in the Central Division. Gustavsson holds strong value for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.