Wallstedt will guard the road goal in Tuesday's clash against the Flyers, per Wild radio broadcaster Joe O'Donnell.

Wallstedt will look to extend his unbeaten-in-regulation streak to five games in Tuesday's road matchup after posting a convincing win over the Capitals on Sunday. Overall, the 23-year-old rising star has a 9-2-3 record, a 2.06 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 14 appearances this season. He currently leads the league in appearances and ranks near the top of multiple major stat categories, making Wallstedt an elite fantasy option for the foreseeable future. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the Flyers on Tuesday, who currently rank last in the NHL with 2.19 goals per game this season.