Wallstedt stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

After losing his last two starts past regulation time, Wallstedt got the better of the Kraken in the extra session Thursday. The 23-year-old also allowed fewer than three goals for the first time in five outings. Wallstedt is up to 12-2-4 with a 2.28 GAA and a .928 save percentage over 18 starts. Should the Wild continue to alternate goalies, Filip Gustavsson is lined up for Saturday's home game versus the Islanders, while Wallstedt would draw the floundering Devils on Monday, also at home.