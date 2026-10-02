Wallstedt turned aside 19 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Roman Josi spoiled his shutout bid with a one-timer midway through the second period, but otherwise Wallstedt had an answer for everything Nashville fired his way. The 23-year-old netminder figures to see a heavy workload over the first month of the season while Filip Gustavsson is recovering from hip surgery, but Wallstedt should be up to the task after a breakout 2025-26 that saw him deliver a 2.61 GAA and .915 save percentage over 35 regular-season games.