Wallstedt turned aside 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The 23-year-old netminder nearly recorded his first shutout of the season, but Nick Suzuki was able to jam home a rebound with less than 90 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Wallstedt still came away with the win when Kirill Kaprizov struck just 21 seconds into the extra frame on a power play. Wallstedt has won four straight starts and hasn't taken a regulation loss since Oct. 22, going 6-0-1 over his last seven outings with a dazzling 1.57 GAA and .939 save percentage.