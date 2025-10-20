Rossi (undisclosed) won't play against the Rangers on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Rossi logged 18:01 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Philadelphia, earning an assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot. He has supplied one goal, four helpers and eight shots on net through six appearances this season. With Rossi unavailable for at least one game, Joel Eriksson Ek will move up to the top line versus the Rangers on Monday.