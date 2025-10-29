Rossi notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Winnipeg.

Rossi notched multiple points for the second straight game and is now producing at a point-per-game pace through his first 10 outings. The former first-round pick tallied 24 goals and 36 assists during the 2024-25 regular season and appears ready to take another step forward in his third full campaign with Minnesota. His offensive surge has solidified his spot as the top-line center next to Kirill Kaprizov, making him look like a major draft-day bargain for fantasy managers who landed him in the later rounds in standard leagues.