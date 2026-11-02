Hughes scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Hughes gave Minnesota an early advantage just 3:42 into the first period, skating into the high slot before beating Logan Thompson for his fifth goal of the season. The defenseman continues to contribute offensively from the blue line, and his ability to create scoring chances independently complements his established playmaking skills. The goal also extended Hughes' point streak to five games, giving him eight points (three goals, five assists) over that span.