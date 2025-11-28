Tarasenko (lower body) has resumed skating and is the closest of the Wild's injured players to returning, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports Friday.

Tarasenko's return may not be too far away, though it's unlikely to be Saturday versus the Sabres. The Wild haven't established a firm timeline for Tarasenko's return yet, but he could be an option at some point during the team's upcoming four-game road trip out west.