Tarasenko produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.

The veteran winger matched his point total from his prior 12 games combined, helping to set up Marcus Foligno for the game's opening tally in the first period before finding the back of the net himself in the second. Tarasenko is up to nine goals and 23 points in 42 games on the season, putting him slightly ahead of the career-worst pace he managed in 2024-25 (33 points in 80 games) with the Red Wings.