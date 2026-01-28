Trenin scored a goal and added six hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Trenin snapped an 11-game drought with his tally. The 29-year-old has moved into a full-time spot on the fourth line now that the Wild's forward group is at full health. His scoring contributions are likely to be limited, though he's at 15 points this season, matching his total from 76 regular-season contests last year. Trenin has added 58 shots on net, 267 hits, 30 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 54 appearances.