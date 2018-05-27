2018 Indianapolis 500: Lineup, start time, live stream, schedule for Danica Patrick's final ride

Danica Patrick will get behind the wheel professionally one more time for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon. The Indy 500 is set to kick off at 12:20 p.m. ET, preceding the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway later in the day. The race is the featured middle event of one of the biggest days in racing, kicking off with the Monaco Grand Prix on the Formula 1 circuit earlier in the day.

Patrick qualified seventh and will start her final race from the third row, along with a pair of former champions in Helio Castroneves and Scott Dixon. Ed Carpenter, Patrick's car owner, showed off the fastest speed in qualifying and is expected to start from the pole in all-Chevrolet Row 1 alongside Simon Pagenaud and Will Power.

Here's more information on Sunday's action including the starting lineup, as well as how to watch the race.

Starting lineup for the 2018 Indianapolis 500

Row 1:

1. Ed Carpenter

2. Simon Pagenaud

3. Will Power

Row 2:

4. Josef Newgarden

5. Sebastien Bourdais

6. Spencer Pigot

Row 3:

7. Danica Patrick

8. Helio Castroneves (2009, 2002, 2001 winner)

9. Scott Dixon (2008 winner)

Row 4:

8. Tony Kanaan (2013 winner)

9. Matheus Leist

10. Marco Andretti

Row 5:

11. Zachary Claman De Malo

12. Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014 winner)

13. Charlie Kimball

Row 6:

14. Takuma Sato (2017 winner)

15. Kyle Kaiser

16. Robert Wickens

Row 7:

17. James Davison

18. Max Chilton

19. Carlos Munoz

Row 8:

20. Gabby Chaves

21. Stefan Wilson

22. Sage Karam

Row 9:

23. Zach Veach

24. Oriol Servia

25. JR Hildebrand

Row 10:

26. Jay Howard

27. Ed Jones

28. Graham Rahal

Row 11:

29. Jack Harvey

30. Alexander Rossi (2016 winner)

31. Conor Daly

How to watch the Indianapolis 500

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, May 27

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/500 miles

TV: ABC

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)