The latest Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS is good for up to $100 back in site credits if your first pick loses.

The Week 1 NFL schedule is now just two days away as the Eagles take on the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. Chiefs vs. Chargers in Sao Paolo follows on Friday, with 13 games kicking on Sunday, and then Bears vs. Vikings wrapping things up on Monday Night Football. Before making prop picks for any of the action, click here to get the latest Boom Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Boom Fantasy bonus code on Tuesday, September 2

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Boom Fantasy promo.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page and download the Boom Fantasy app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or click here. Create an account with Boom Fantasy and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to get started. Place your first entry, which can be any game type available on the app. If your first entry loses, you will receive your first deposit total back up to $100 in the form of site credits.

Site credit at Boom Fantasy is currency that can be used to play different games rather than coming from your own personal bankroll. Site credits hold no cash value, meaning you can't withdraw those site credits like you can with other winnings. Site credits expire after different time allotments (check terms and conditions on the app), and games won using these bonus site credits return just the winnings but not the amount you played in credit. Get started here:

Best Boom Fantasy picks for NFL Week 1

(picks via SportsLine's computer model unless otherwise noted)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 34.5 rushing yards - Higher (1.73x)

Looking back to the end of the 2024 regular season, Hurts cleared this rushing line in eight of his final nine games. He played the Cowboys once last year and rushed for 56 yards in that game. SportsLine's model is projecting 44 yards on the ground for Hurts, clearing the 'higher' mark with room to spare. Pick it at Boom:

Javonte Williams, Cowboys, 36.5 rushing yards - Lower (1.84x)

Dallas has a complicated backfield situation that could feature as many as three players seeing significant work. That by-committee approach has SportsLine's model projecting no Dallas running back to clear 35 yards in this game. And, perhaps surprisingly to some, it is Jaydon Blue who is projected to lead the team in rushing yards. Williams is projected to rush for just 30, making 'lower' the play on this line. Click here to sign up for Boom Fantasy:

Xavier Worthy, Chiefs, 0.5 rushing + receiving TDs - Higher (2.08x)

Given his production late last season and the fact that Rashee Rice is suspended for six games, Worthy could be a breakout star in 2025. He had six touchdown receptions last season and three scores as a runner. With his role set to expand in 2025, SportsLine's model gives him almost a 50% chance of scoring on Friday, making this a value play with the 2.08x multiplier. Combine picks for a parlay on Boom Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.62x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Boom Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.