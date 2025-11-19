Pre-registration for Missouri sports betting is underway and legalized online sports betting begins in the Show Me State on Dec. 1. Right now with the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code, new users can bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets win or lose. This is a Missouri sports betting sign-up bonus you won't want to miss, whether you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, Missouri Tigers fan, St. Louis Cardinals fan or simply interested in this Missouri DraftKings promo. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 after Missouri goes live on December 1 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly



DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Missouri Tigers basketball team is 5-0 on the season and the next game on the schedule will be a matchup with South Dakota on Thursday. Dennis Gates is hoping to take the Tigers dancing for the third time in four years and there are a handful of critical matchups on the schedule before SEC play begins in January. Missouri will play at Notre Dame on Dec. 2, at Kansas on Dec. 7 and then on a neutral floor against Illinois on Dec. 22.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the unfamiliar position of chasing a playoff spot in the AFC this season after a 5-5 start. The Chiefs will host the Colts (8-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and a loss would put the franchise under .500 during the second half of the season for the first time in the Andy Reid era. Kansas City's first game after wagering becomes legal on Dec. 1 will be at home against the Texans on Dec. 7.

St. Louis Cardinals fans will have to wait a while before they can wager on games, but the St. Louis Blues are 19 games into their season. They'll be on the second stop of a five-city road trip when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. The Blues are 6-9-5 this year and sit seventh in the NHL Central and they'll play at home against the Anaheim Ducks on the day that sports betting in Missouri goes live.



Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

